Farmers market aims to build community spirit

May 22, 2021 | The Big Stories | 0 comments

By all accounts, the inaugural “Our St Paul’s Community Farmers Market”, held Thursday at the St Paul’s Rectory Grounds in Falmouth, was a resounding success.

Residents from near and far journeyed to the location and supported the 30 vendors who took part in the community effort that offered a wide variety of goods to include fresh fruits and vegetables, art and craft, plants, seafood, household items, clothing, baked goods and much more.

“It was a good initiative to bring the community together to support local businesses and to build a community spirit,” said the United Progressive Party candidate for the Constituency of St Paul, Dr Cleon Athill.

The Our St Paul’s Community Farmers Market will be held each month; stay tuned for the next event.