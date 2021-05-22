Farmers market aims to build community spirit

Spread the love













By all accounts, the inaugural “Our St Paul’s Community Farmers Market”, held Thursday at the St Paul’s Rectory Grounds in Falmouth, was a resounding success.

Residents from near and far journeyed to the location and supported the 30 vendors who took part in the community effort that offered a wide variety of goods to include fresh fruits and vegetables, art and craft, plants, seafood, household items, clothing, baked goods and much more.





















“It was a good initiative to bring the community together to support local businesses and to build a community spirit,” said the United Progressive Party candidate for the Constituency of St Paul, Dr Cleon Athill.

The Our St Paul’s Community Farmers Market will be held each month; stay tuned for the next event.