Disabled man thankful for brand new home

A collaboration between the Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy and the Precision Centre culminated in Leslie Emmanuel, a member of the religious organisation receiving the keys to his new home, located on Herberts main road.

During a short handover ceremony on Thursday, Social Transformation Minister Dean Jonas (who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area), said that he was pleased to learn of the Precision Centre’s willingness to partner with the government on the project to provide Emmanuel, who has been confined to a wheelchair for more than 30 years, with suitable living conditions.

Emmanuel, in wheelchair with Social Transformation Minister Dean Jonas (far right).

He added that his ministry will also ensure that Emmanuel receives the necessary at home care.

During the ceremony, the Senior Elder at the Precision Centre, Wingrove Spencer remarked that the initial intent was to conduct minor repairs to the existing structure, but after the work commenced it was evident that the entire house needed to be renovated.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel expressed gratitude at receiving a new house, but added that he was more touched by the way his church family and members of his community came together to see this project through to the end.

He also expressed gratitude to the government and the Precision Centre for their generosity.

Despite setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project was completed within six weeks, the Ministry of Social Transformation said in a Facebook post