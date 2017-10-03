Police search for clues in the country’s latest homicide

New Story

Law enforcement officers say they are canvassing the Grays Farm and nearby communities searching for any information which could lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the person (s) responsible for the killing of a ‘well-loved’ senior citizen from Orr Road, Cook’s Hill.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, police public relations officer, is also appealing to members of the community to share whatever information they may have with the authorities.

“It is a closely-knit community, and we believe there has to be someone who may have information or who may have witnessed something suspicious which can be shared with the police,” Thomas said.

Maria Daley, 66, was gunned down inside her home shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

