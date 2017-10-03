Identity of burnt body still unknown

October 3, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
Source: winnfm.com

An autopsy will be done shortly on the charred remains that were found in a burnt Noah van about two months ago in the Yepton’s area.

The police said that this process is to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim. The police added that, if the initial test carried out locally is inconclusive, samples will be sent to their overseas partners for further forensic examination.

While the police have knowledge of who the victim might be, they said that they will have to await the results of the official process.

Officers who were on mobile patrols found the burnt body, believed to be that of a man, on August 11 in the Dry Hill area. Sources close to the probe had indicated that the victim was a soldier attached to the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) who was on a 48-hour leave at the time.

