Police probe alleged scissors attack at local secondary school

Police are investigating a violent incident that allegedly erupted between two students at Jennings Secondary School on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old male students were involved in an altercation during morning break time, which apparently resulted in one stabbing the other twice in the head with a pair of scissors.

The child was taken to the hospital and reports are that his condition is not life-threatening.

A recent increase in violence between schoolchildren has sparked public concern and much debate over solutions to curtail the trend.