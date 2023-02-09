Want to start a business? Applications now being taken for six-week workshop

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Persons interested in starting their own business – or entrepreneurs in need of guidance – are being encouraged to sign up for a six-week strategic entrepreneurship course.

The course is part of the economic empowerment portfolio of the Directorate of Gender Affairs.

It is set to begin on February 21 and will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Department of Environment’s conference room for one hour.

“We know a lot of people have small businesses, especially coming out of Covid. A lot of people started side hustles to keep them going so we want them to be able to have the actual skills to translate the ideas that they have into really solid sustainable businesses, and very often people come up with an idea and they just get running out of the gate,” Programme Officer within the Ministry of Social Transformation Raisa Charles told state media yesterday.

“That will take you a little ways and you would probably be able to make some money to keep yourself going, but if you really want to make your business sustainable and something that really works and profits in the long-term and something that really grows, there are certain plans and strategies that is useful to put in place and so, one of the things we came up with for the work and life skills programme for this year is to empower people to be able to do that through the strategic entrepreneurship course,” Charles explained.

The course will be facilitated by Nikido Joseph, a young local accountant with almost a decade of experience in public accounting.

Joseph took his passion for numbers from the Antigua Grammar School to Antigua State College where he studied accounting and business management with law. He went on to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and graduated in 2017.

Joseph said too often persons neglect certain aspects when starting a business – something he hopes to help correct through this course.

The course will be facilitated by accountant Nikido Joseph

He explained that two of the biggest mistakes persons make is not having a business plan and neglecting accounting.

“That gives entrepreneurs a guideline as to how they could basically operate their business because you also need to know who is going to be in the operation marketing your financial plans, products and services,” he said.

“It is easy to say I am going to sell merchandise but you really need to know what am I really targeting, who am I targeting, what are my prices going to be like, is my pricing going to cover cost, so it is very important for us to teach persons how to really establish a business so that they can go along and change that plan.

“Most persons think just because I am making money means I am successful but no, I see a lot of persons who neglect their accounting until later on when they want to go to the bank and then the bank says I am going to need a business plan and financial statements. If they would have established that from the beginning then it would have been easier for them to get this process done,” Joseph explained.

While the target audience is for unemployed or underemployed individuals, Programme Officer Annetta Jackson says the course is open to the public for a fee of $50 per participant.

“It’s not a fixed age range at the Directorate of Gender Affairs, we cater to everyone, so we want everybody to know, whoever is interested in taking part in the course, want to get your business plan down or maybe planning a business or you already have one and you want to get the right tools, you don’t have to be any age to have a business, so the programme is open to anyone.

“But what we would say specifically, we want to ensure that persons who are unemployed and are thinking about entrepreneurship, or persons who are maybe underemployed and they use that as a side hustle and a means to amplify their income, that they can come to the Directorate of Gender Affairs and get the support through that course. So, whatever age, the programme is for you,” Jackson said.

Registration forms are available on the department’s ‘Directorate of Gender Affairs, Antigua Barbuda’ Facebook page and ‘doga.ab’ on Instagram.

Persons can also send an email expressing their interest to [email protected] A form will then be sent.

Once accepted onto the course applicants will receive a letter of confirmation.