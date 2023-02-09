Farm trounce Tamo FC to stay in First Division top three

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Azari Edwards and Kevin Warner both scored hattricks as Sea View Farm hammered Tamo FC 10-nil in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division competition on Tuesday to move into the number two position in the standings with 22 points after nine showings.

Edwards scored in the opening minute to put Farm ahead before adding two more in minutes 39 and 59 while Warner netted in minutes 11, 47 and 65. Ikah Codrington struck twice with goals in minutes 17 and 68, while there were single conversions from Azyr Joseph in minute 68 and Bertrand Chastanet in minute 87 to round off the scoring.

The loss was Tamo FC’s eighth from the same number of showings as they remain at the bottom of the 15-team standings without a point.

Meanwhile, Real Blizzard defeated Golden Grove 2-1 when they met in Golden Grove. Karl Hampson scored both goals for Blizzard with strikes in minutes 37 and 41 to move his team to 16 points from nine matches and fifth in the standings.

Kinardo Crossfield scored the only goal for the home team as they remain on 10 points from seven showings.

At English Harbour, visitors Attacking Saints moved to the top of the standings despite a 2-2 draw with their hosts. English Harbour had built a 2-0 advantage with a double strike from Oshane Blackwood in minutes three and 46 before T’noy Andrew produced a double of his own, netting in minutes 48 and 78 to salvage a point for the All Saints men.

United moves to 23 points while English Harbour goes on to 12 points at mid-table.

In the other contest, Bethesda and Young Warriors played to a scoreless draw.