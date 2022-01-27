Police names 16-year-old killed in road accident; drivers likely facing prosecution

The 16-yearold who lost his life following a traffic accident on Wednesday evening has been named as Azorae Pennant of Roman Hill.

Pennant died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, following a traffic collision around 6:25 pm on Wednesday 26th January on Tyrells Main Road.

The allegations are that the 16-year-old pedal cyclist was travelling from South to North along Tyrells road, while the drivers of a silver Honda CRV Motor Jeep, A43605 and a blue Toyota Hilux Motor Pickup, C744 were both travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of a jeep was in the process of making a right turn when the pedal cyclist swerved East to avoid a collision, but instead collided with the rear portion of the said jeep and lost control.

He was thrown from his cycle into the pathway of the pickup.

He sustained severe injuries to his body and transported to the hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead approximately 7:42 pm.

The police recorded measurements of the scene, and both drivers were warned of Intended Prosecution.

Further investigations are ongoing.