Franz deFreitas Offers Free CXC Classes to City South Residents

The UPP City South Candidate, Franz deFreitas has continued his quest to empower the citizens and residents of St. John’s City South and Antigua and Barbuda.

Monday 24, January marks the day that a variety of CXC classes started free of cost to the residents of the City South community.

The CXC classes offered are English, Math, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Social Studies and Principles of Accounts, which are available to individuals between the ages of 12 to 99 years of age.


deFreitas has also extended this empowerment venture to others outside the City South community at a small fee.

The courses offered are geared to equip participants with the basic entry level
requirements for entry to college, the work world, start their own business or simply to further position themselves in life.

Teachers will be volunteering their time and experience from inside and
outside the community and will represent a cross-section of the community demographics.


“The debilitating state of the educational system has plummeted students into an abyss of uncertainty and an undeserving disadvantage for CXC students. However, his efforts do not end with our school attendees, as everyone should have a fair chance of receiving educational assistance,” a press statement read.


“Through the efforts of this amazing venture the hope that seemed lost could become a triumphant victory in building knowledgeable minds.”

