Police launch manhunt after stabbing ends in second homicide of the year

A tragic incident unfolded last night in St. John’s, leaving 22-year-old Jamal Ryner of Yorks dead after a stabbing altercation.

The young man was reportedly stabbed in the chest during an altercation with a man from Villa on Rowan Henry Street.

Despite efforts to save him, Ryner was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 10 pm.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect responsible for Ryner’s untimely death.

he community is urged to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

Ryner’s tragic passing marks the second homicide in the country, underscoring the urgency of addressing violence within the community.