Decoding Valentine’s Day: Why some choose to opt out of the celebration

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Valentine’s Day, a time for romance, chocolates and flowers, is often associated with grand gestures and expressions of love. However, there’s a curious phenomenon that raises eyebrows and prompts questions: Why do some people seem to shy away from celebrating this day dedicated to love?

While Valentine’s Day is widely embraced and celebrated by many couples worldwide, it’s not uncommon to find some who choose not to partake in the festivities.

With men traditionally the gift-givers at this time of year, Observer first spoke to a few Antiguan men and asked for their opinion on the so-called ‘Love Day’.

Here are a few reasons why some men may opt out of Valentine’s Day celebrations:

1. Commercialisation: For some men, Valentine’s Day can feel overly commercialised, with pressure to spend money on extravagant gifts and gestures. They may perceive the holiday as more about consumerism than genuine expressions of love, leading them to avoid participating altogether.

According to a 24-year-old who has been in a relationship for just over a year, “I think it’s just a way to get us to spend more money. Times are hard.”

2. Preference for authenticity: Some men prioritise authenticity and sincerity in their relationships over predetermined holidays. They may feel that expressing love and appreciation for their partner should be a spontaneous and ongoing practice, rather than something dictated by a calendar date.

“Showing love should be an all-year-round thing, and why celebrate it on a day based on the fancies of another man,” one man in his 30s told Observer.

3. Lack of equality: Valentine’s Day typically carries expectations, both spoken and unspoken, regarding how couples ought to celebrate, and what gifts are deemed suitable. Some men might feel uneasy with these expectations, or fear they won’t meet their partner’s desires. Additionally, there’s a sentiment among some that the treatment isn’t reciprocal, leading to discomfort.

“I always go all out for my woman, but I don’t really get much,” one man shared.

“Women think that sex is a good gift and it is not. I rather save my money,” said another.

4. Different love languages: Every individual expresses and receives love differently, often influenced by their love language. While some may appreciate grand gestures and elaborate celebrations, others may prefer acts of service, quality time, or words of affirmation. Men who align with these latter love languages may not feel the need to participate in traditional Valentine’s Day festivities.

A man who has been married for seven years shared that over the years, he and his wife have learned how to love each other, and “neither of us care for gifts. We show love every day with words and so on”.

5. Beliefs: Cultural backgrounds, personal experiences, and individual beliefs can also play a significant role in whether someone chooses to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Some men may come from cultures or families where the holiday isn’t widely observed, while others may have personal reasons for not engaging in it.

“Wasn’t it created to celebrate two men?” one man asked. “I don’t support that,” he added.

Valentine’s Day is not a one-way street of course. Observer also asked a few women for their thoughts.

“I identify with the record of the year – I can buy myself flowers,” one told Observer. “I think it’s like Christmas now and too commercial. All about chocolate, roses and pretending your relationship is perfect.”

Another woman said Valentine’s Day is “just a temporary satisfaction”.

“After February 14 is gone, are you shown love? Are you giving love throughout the whole year, not just one day which feels like an obligation driven by social and media expectations?

“Don’t just show love on Valentine’s Day. Show it all year round,” she added.

A third woman said while she felt the “over-commercialisation of the day is horrible”, it’s still a “good prompter” to show those around us we care.

It’s essential to recognise that the decision to celebrate or not celebrate Valentine’s Day is deeply personal and can vary greatly from person to person. Whether one chooses to embrace the holiday or not, what truly matters is the love and appreciation shared between partners every day of the year, not just on February 14.

So, this Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate love in all its forms, however it may be expressed.

Valentine’s Day is named for Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the third century (Image courtesy ctsbooks.org)

History of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is named for Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the third century. There are many stories about St Valentine, and over time, these stories grew into the legend we know today.

At the time of Valentine’s life, many Romans were converting to Christianity, but the Emperor Claudius II was a pagan and created strict laws about what Christians were allowed to do.

Claudius believed that Roman soldiers should be completely devoted to Rome and therefore passed a law preventing them from marrying.

St Valentine began to marry these soldiers in secret Christian ceremonies, and this was the beginning of his reputation for believing in the importance of love.

Eventually, Valentine was found out and jailed for his crimes against Claudius. While imprisoned, Valentine cared for his fellow prisoners and also his jailor’s blind daughter.

Legend has it that Valentine cured the girl’s blindness, and that his final act before being executed was to write her a love message signed ‘from your Valentine’.

Valentine was executed on February 14 in the year 270.