Antiguan banker receives prestigious award

Priscilla Leonce, Corporate Manager at CIBC in Antigua has been recognized for her outstanding service and commitment. Ms. Leonce is one of ten recipients across the Caribbean to receive the FirstStars Annual CEO Award for 2023.

Ms. Leonce has been with the bank since 1989 where she served as Credit Officer, Antigua, until 2019 when she was promoted and transferred to the British Virgin Islands as Credit Manager. In May 2020 she returned to Antigua and took up the position of Corporate Manager in the Corporate and Investment Banking Department.

In that role, she efficiently manages a portfolio of corporate clients by providing world class relationship management and top-quality risk control and assists in the personal development of junior team members, as needed. She is also responsible for the credit quality of the client portfolio and is accountable for the customer experience.

Ms. Leonce received the good news via a surprise visit from Country Head Ladesa James-Willams and her colleagues bearing gifts and congratulations. She said she was overwhelmed but happy to have received this award.

“This award is really for our team here in Antigua who are dedicated to serving our clients with only the very best service and products,” she said.

Ms. Leonce will be travelling to Barbados in April to attend the gala awards reception along with the other regional awardees to be hosted by the bank’s CEO Mark St. Hill.

The FirstStars Annual CEO’s Awards is a revamped recognition scheme started in 2022, for employees which was established in keeping with the bank’s march towards digitalization, and was a comprehensive recognition programme.

Ms. Leonce’s colleague Michael Roach, Manager of the bank’s Platinum Banking Team, has won the award on two occasions.

CIBC FirstCaribbean was recently rebranded to CIBC Caribbean.