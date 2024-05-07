Police investigate death of elderly man at Long Bay

- Advertisement -

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 76-year-old Rupert Thomas of Cassada Gardens.

It was reported that around 4:25 pm on Monday, 6 May, the deceased and his family were at Long Bay bathing, when he was spotted struggling in the water againts the waves.

Other sea bathers who saw what was happening went to his assistance and pulled him ashore.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene; however, when they arrive he was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at 7pm.

Further investgations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.