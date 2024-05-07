Minors charged with house breaking

- Advertisement -

Three minors are arrested and charged jointly by the police for committing multiple offences.

A 12-year-old boy of Clare Hall, a 15-year-old boy of Villa, and a 17-year-old boy of Yorks, were arrested and jointly charged by the police with two separate counts of Housebreaking and Larceny.

The three minors allegedly broke into a home on Fort Road on April 19 and stole a Play Station 5, one iPad 11pro, one HP laptop, and one D-Link camera. They were also charged with Malicious Damage to one D-Link solar camera.

Additionally, the 12 and 15-year-olds were jointly charged for breaking into another home on Fort Road on April 24 and stealing one black 40-inch Samsung Television, two pairs of slippers, a PlayStation 3 console, a mobile phone, a laptop computer, and a neck chain from a woman.

Meanwhile, the police arrested and charged 23-year-old Quaniel Joseph of Golden Grove for the Larceny of one folding tent.

He is accused of unlawfully entering the property of a Golden Grove woman and stealing her yellow and blue 10×12 tent from her garage. The tent is said to be valued at $600.

The offence occurred sometime between April 19 and 24.