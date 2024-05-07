MP Watts Demands Answers on Undelivered Bethesda RO Plant and Seven Seas Deal

- Advertisement -

Almost two years after the initial September 2022 delivery date for the 3 million gallons per day Bethesda RO Plant, our citizens and residents continue to suffer from an unreliable and inadequate water supply.

I therefore call on the Utilities Minister, Melford Nicholas, to provide honest and evidence-backed answers to the following questions:

When did the Bethesda RO Plant arrive in Antigua, and what is its current status?

What are the reasons for the repeated delays in making the plant operational?

What is the current target date for getting the plant operational?

How much money has already been paid for the plant?

How much money remains to be paid?

Are problems with the delivery of the Bethesda RO Plant responsible for the Government’s intention to enter into a water production deal with Seven Seas Water Group?

I further call on Minister Nicholas to provide copies of the Bethesda RO Plant PurchaseAgreement and the Seven Seas Water Group BOOT Agreement to all Members of Parliament, and to the general public.

In light of the Gaston Browne Government’s continued failure to solve the water crisis, these agreements must be urgently examined to ensure they represent value for money, and that they are generally in the best interest of our people.

In the 2023 Budget Statement, delivered on 2nd March 2023, the Prime Minister statedonpage26 that the cost of the Bethesda RO Plant is US$14 million (EC$37.8 million).

And in the 2024 Budget Statement, delivered on Friday 15th December 2023, the Prime Minister stated on page 22 that EC$20 million had already peen paid for the Bethesda RO plant.

It is completely unacceptable to keep the public suffering and in the dark while this substantial water production investment continues to bear no fruit.