Police Appealing to Residents to Stay Indoors

The police are appealing to residents to stay indoors as a result of the pending hurricane Tammy, which is forecast to impact the islands. The police are further advising residents to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and homes.

Persons living in low-lying or flood-prone areas are asked to seek refuge in safer areas to minimize the risks of becoming trapped in flood waters. Residents are also urged to stay indoors after the passage of the hurricane and await the all-clear from the relevant authorities before venturing outside.

The police and fire department will be working along with other agencies to respond to any emergencies should the needs arise. The public should also keep monitoring the relevant media houses for updated information from the National Office of Disaster Services-NODS and the Met Office. The full cooperation of the public is paramount to avoid any accidents or loss of life.