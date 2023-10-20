Antigua and Barbuda battens down as Hurricane Tammy approaches

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda are on high alert as Hurricane Tammy inches closer to the Leeward Islands. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reveals that Hurricane Tammy maintains its course towards the Leeward Islands and is now located at latitude 14.5 North and longitude 59.7 West, placing it 197 miles away from the sister island nation.

It is anticipated that the onset of tropical storm conditions may be slightly delayed, with the timeframe shifting from earlier forecasts. Instead of occurring between sunrise and midday, conditions could now materialize between mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Confirmation of this updated onset window is expected by 11:00 PM.

As of 8:00 PM AST, Hurricane Tammy is moving at a steady pace of 7 mph (11 km/h) in a west-northwest direction. The NHC anticipates that the storm will turn northwest tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward movement from Saturday night through Sunday night. The forecast track indicates that the hurricane’s centre will pass near or over parts of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night before moving north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

With maximum sustained winds consistently reported at 75 mph (120 km/h), Hurricane Tammy maintains its intensity. The NHC predicts gradual strengthening over the next few days, with the hurricane expected to become more powerful as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Current government-issued weather advisories for the region are as follows:

Guadeloupe , Antigua , Barbuda , Montserrat , St. Kitts and Nevis , Anguilla , St. Maarten , St. Martin , and St. Barthelemy are under a Hurricane Warning .

, , , , , , , , and are under a . Dominica is under a Hurricane Watch .

is under a . Dominica , Saba , and St. Eustatius are under a Tropical Storm Warning .

, , and are under a . Barbados and Martinique are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

A Hurricane Warning is a crucial declaration, indicating that hurricane conditions are expected within the warned area within the next 24 hours. It is of utmost importance that preparations to protect life and property are expedited.

In addition to the risk of hurricane conditions, the forecast warns of heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the Lesser Antilles:

The Leeward Islands are expected to receive between 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches.

are expected to receive between 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches. The Northern Windward Islands could experience 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 6 inches.

could experience 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 6 inches. The British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico may see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 4 inches.

These heavy rains are accompanied by the risk of localized flash floods, urban flooding, and mudslides, especially in elevated terrains.

The storm surge, another potential hazard, could elevate water levels by 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas where Hurricane Tammy makes landfall. This surge near the coast will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Swells generated by Hurricane Tammy are expected to persist in the Lesser Antilles over the next few days, posing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Antigua and Barbuda residents are strongly advised to follow all official instructions and guidelines as Hurricane Tammy approaches. The National Hurricane Center will issue the next complete advisory at 11:00 PM AST, providing the latest updates and forecasts for this imminent hurricane. Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety and that of their property.