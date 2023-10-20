Hurricane Tammy strengthens as it approaches Antigua & Barbuda with increased speeds

- Advertisement -

As Hurricane Tammy advances closer to Antigua and Barbuda, the National Hurricane Center has reported that the storm has gained strength. In the latest advisory issued at 11:00 PM AST, Tammy’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 mph, up from 75 mph in the previous update. Additionally, its forward speed has quickened to 9 mph, compared to 7 mph in the previous report.

Hurricane Tammy Advisory Number 11

Location: 14.7N 60.2W

Distance: 195.59 miles southeast of Antigua

Maximum Sustained Winds: 80 mph

Movement: West-northwest at 9 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 992 mb

As of the latest data, Hurricane Tammy is currently passing just east of Martinique, causing the region to experience the full force of the storm. The storm’s path continues in a west-northwest direction at 9 mph, with a projected turn towards the northwest in the coming hours. A north-northwestward and northward turn is anticipated Saturday night through Sunday night.

The area under hurricane advisories includes:

Guadeloupe

Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch is still in effect for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Warning continues to apply to Dominica, Saba, and St. Eustatius. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in place for Martinique.

This Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are likely within the watch area, expected within the next 24 hours. In contrast, a Tropical Storm Watch implies that tropical storm conditions may occur within the watch area.

Tammy’s intensification is of concern for the Leeward Islands. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning tonight. In the hurricane warning area, hurricane conditions are expected by late tonight or early Saturday. The hurricane watch area is likely to encounter hurricane conditions on Saturday. Additionally, tropical storm conditions may arise in the tropical storm watch area beginning tonight.

Rainfall predictions are as follows:

Leeward Islands : Anticipate 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts reaching up to 12 inches.

: Anticipate 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts reaching up to 12 inches. Portions of the Windward Islands : Foresee 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 6 inches.

: Foresee 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 6 inches. British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: Expect 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 4 inches.

This heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, urban flooding, and the potential for mudslides in higher elevated areas.

The storm surge could elevate water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near the point where the center of Hurricane Tammy approaches the Leeward Islands. Coastal areas may also witness the presence of large and perilous waves associated with the surge.

Tammy’s strong winds extend outward up to 25 miles from its center, and tropical storm-force winds stretch out to 125 miles. As the hurricane strengthens and approaches, the focus remains on preparations and adherence to official guidance from local meteorological services.

With Hurricane Tammy’s path and strength subject to change, continuous monitoring and vigilance are crucial for the residents of Antigua and Barbuda and the surrounding islands. The next complete advisory is scheduled for 5:00 AM AST, providing the latest insights into the storm’s trajectory and potential impacts. Stay safe and informed.