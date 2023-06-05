Police aim to reduce importation and use of drugs through community outreach

- Advertisement -

The country has seen an increase in the importation of marijuana, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Inspector Frankie Thomas said.

“We would have seen through the main ports of entry, the airport and the seaport … an increase in the importation of cannabis, especially coming through our borders. There is that sort of gravitation towards the use of marijuana,” Inspector Thomas told the media last week.

He indicated that efforts to curb drug use among the youth are ongoing.

“[The police narcotics department] tries to use every time they have available to also engage our young people in the schools, in the churches,” he stated.

“We have just recently returned from a basketball camp where the narcotics department made several presentations, and it’s all towards our young people; to help mould them, shape them, teach them about the dangers and abuse of drugs,” the police PRO said.

Meanwhile, Thomas indicated that the majority of the drugs imported into Antigua and Barbuda are destined for other countries.

“The amount we would have seized at the ports of entry are not really destined for Antigua and Barbuda; they are trans-shipped to other borders, other parts of the world, to Europe and moreso the US,” he said.

“So, we are not only fighting the influx of drugs in Antigua and Barbuda, but we are also reducing the trans-shipment of drugs through our borders to other parts of the world.”.

Last Friday, the police destroyed $12,154,498 million worth of illicit drugs during a Drugs Destruction Exercise at the Burma Quarry. Cannabis (compressed and plants), hashish, ecstasy, and cocaine were burned. Of that amount, $10 million was imported via the country’s main ports of entry.

The drugs which were destroyed included 2,172 grams of cocaine; 84.61 pounds of hashish; 1,675 pounds of cannabis (imported); and 1,700 seedlings and over 586 cannabis plants which were local origin. According to Inspector Thomas, that amount was accumulated for approximately a year.

“We continue to use whatever forums … to educate our young people. As much as possible, see how we can continue to reduce that importation of, or for that matter, control the amount of drugs coming into our country,” he added.