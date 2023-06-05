Police Probe Separate Shootings

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigations into two separate incidents of shooting that left two men nursing injuries.

Around 6:13 pm on Sunday, June 4, a male employee at a school in St. Johns was assaulted by two male assailants armed with flare guns.

The man was robbed of his mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the assailants also discharged his weapon, causing injuries to the man’s left ear. He was treated on the scene and later transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by EMS for further treatment.

Both suspects are said to be of slim build and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. They were wearing dark clothing and had their faces concealed.

Meanwhile, a 24 years-old Willikies man is at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center nursing multiple gunshot wounds.

It was reported that the victim was at a bar in the village when an unknown assailant alighted from a motorcar and shot him. He was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. Doctors reported that his condition is unstable.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding both incidents to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).