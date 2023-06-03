Over EC$12 million worth of drugs destroyed by police at Burma

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Police destroyed over EC$12 million of illicit drugs by fire during an exercise at a Burma site yesterday. Cannabis (compressed and plants), hashish, ecstasy, and cocaine were burned in the fire.

“It is not a situation where we just come, pour EC$12.1 million worth of drugs down in a deep hole…add several combustible materials and set it ablaze and then leave the area,” Frankie Thomas, Public Relations Officer for the Police Force, told Observer media.

“No, the area is still secured right through the end of the day…until the whole process is satisfactorily completed,” he added.

Thomas addressed the reason why drug destruction is done in this manner, instead of via an incinerator.

“It has been asked, our last period of destruction, why we do not turn to an incinerator. All that is part of the way going forward. Sooner, rather than later…we may not have to, in the open, destroy drugs in this format,” he said.

Packages containing illicit drugs are dumped into a prepared hole Gasoline is poured on the contents of the pile before setting them ablaze The illicit drugs go up in smoke (Photos by Charminae George)

Most of the drugs destroyed, approximately $10 million of the $12 million, were imported via the main ports of entry, to wit, the V C Bird International Airport and the Deep Water Harbour, Thomas indicated.

The exact valuation of the drugs destroyed was $12,154,498, accumulating for approximately a year, he stated.

In the execution of such exercises, correspondents from the airport, the environment, and the Court are involved. The date of the activity is disseminated to persons living in the areas surrounding the Burma site, according to Thomas.

He also commended the Narcotics Department of the police force saying, “I have nothing but high praises for the Narcotics Department and what they’re doing. Again, we can’t commend them enough in terms of the work they are doing.”

“Hashish is the sap, or the resin, of the cannabis plant…that is compressed and squeezed. That substance, or that resin that comes from the plant is called the hashish. That has a high potency,” he explained.

Last year in July, $32.5 million worth of illicit drugs were destroyed.