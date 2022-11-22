PMS, All Saints Secondary and AGS win in schools football

- Advertisement -

Princess Margaret School (PMS), All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) and the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) were winners in the boys’ under-14 division of the Schools Football Competition when the league continued on Monday at venues across the country.

PMS blanked St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) by a 2-0 margin to keep their winning record intact. Malik Nathan was on target for PMS while an own-goal by Anthony Reid accounted for their other conversion.

Meanwhile, All Saints enjoyed a similar 2-0 triumph when they met Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) also on Monday. Kemari Lawrence and Shamar Anthony each scored once in the winning effort.

In the other match, AGS rallied to a narrow 3-2 triumph over Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA). The Grammarians were led by Kevonte Lewis who netted twice while Esprit Shaw scored the other goal. Ajay Barthley and Lennox Phoenix each scored once for the losers.