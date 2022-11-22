St. John’s Rural West Welcomes the UPP ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ Tour

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The ‘Small Business Pull-up’ has become the rave of weekend entertainment. Every Saturday, a group of United Progressive Party (UPP) supporters embarks on an organized tour to patronize eateries, bars, convenience stores and other enterprises in various communities throughout Antigua and Barbuda.

This Saturday November 26th, the ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ will venture into the constituency of John’s Rural West. The caravan will leave Cross Road, (at the junction of Buckley’s St and the road leading to Cooks) at 1:00 pm and will patronize an array of small enterprises in the Grays Farm, Green Bay, Golden Grove New Extension and Five Islands communities. The team will also share the UPP’s Small Business Agenda for Development and Growth with vendors and owners.

Senator Richard Lewis, UPP Candidate for St. John’s Rural West stated, “It takes hard work, patience and dedication to run a successful small business in today’s tough economy. The UPP wants to support as many of these businesses as possible, to help boost their sales and visibility.”

Since late August, this UPP-led initiative has highlighted the important role that small businesses play in driving the economy and preserving the culture, connections and pride in the community. For more information about the ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ in St. John’s Rural West Tel: 764-0255.