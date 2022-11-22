I have to move on: Marshall says he will not seek reelection as head of swimming federation

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) Dr Derek Marshall, will not seek re-election when the body hosts its electoral congress early next year.

Marshall made the announcement during an interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show this week, signaling his intentions to “move on to other things.”

“Our executive is actually coming to the end of its tenure because we are going to have elections pretty soon, and 2022 was a pretty fruitful year for us especially coming out of Covid and some other challenges that we had. I have to say that it has been fulfilling, and it’s been wonderful watching the children grow, but I have to move on to other things at this point in time,” he said.

Marshall, who was elected back in 2018, expressed confidence that the affairs of the federation will be in good hands.

“The way I look at it is that in order to look to the future you have to look at the past, and the swimming federation has been established since 2013, and in growth, it’s been going from strength to strength. We’ve had numerous amounts of difficulty as you know, but we have proven to be resilient, and we still come out on top, so I expect nothing but good things from the executive going forward,” he said.

Indications are that the body’s AGM is to be held before the end of January 2023 when a new president will be chosen. The new head will however serve a two-year term due to recent changes in the body’s Constitution.