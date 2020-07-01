PM loses defamation case

Spread the love













Prime Minister Gaston Browne has lost a case of defamation brought against him by political commentator, Dr Isaac Newton.

In 2017, the US-based Antiguan national sued the PM for comments he made in a March 2017 press release.

Browne is alleged to have questioned Dr Newton’s stewardship as an ambassador under the former United Progressive Party (UPP) administration.

On Tuesday, High Court Judge Marissa Robertson ruled in favor of Newton and the political advisor will therefore be awarded damages which will be assessed by the court.

Newton was represented by lawyer Lawrence Daniel while the Prime Minister was represented by Anthony Astaphan.