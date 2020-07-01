EU to remain closed to Antigua passport holders

Spread the love













Antiguan and Barbudan citizens have been excluded from a preliminary list of countries able to enter Schengen countries as European Union borders open up.

Seven nations from the region, including Dominica, Venezuela and St Lucia, will be able to gain entry.

The Schengen area refers to the EU passport-free zone that covers most of the European countries. There are no border controls within the Schengen zone.

EU officials said the list will be updated according to the epidemiological situation and coronavirus response in each country, the ability to apply containment measures during travel, and whether or not that country has lifted travel restrictions towards the EU.