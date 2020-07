Spread the love













The case against the man accused of attacking two children and a woman with a machete has been adjourned until September 9.

Thirty-one-year-old Jared Robinson was charged with attempted murder and malicious damage in April.

On April 11, he allegedly attacked his 14-year-old cousin, along with an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory.

The Swetes man was to have his committal hearing today but the matter was adjourned.

Robinson will be held on remand until his next court hearing.