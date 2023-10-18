PM confirms AG will be knighted, says he ‘deserves to get his flowers’

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has signed off on nominations for the upcoming Independence Day honours, and he has confirmed that Attorney General Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin is on the list.

According to a letter obtained by the Observer, Benjamin’s nomination was put forth by his constituents.

The letter, endorsed by more than 50 people, acknowledges the contributions made by Benjamin during his tenure as a parliamentarian for 38 years and politician for approximately 42 years.

Browne expressed his pride at seeing the name of the Minister of Legal Affairs on the list, despite some opposition to the nomination.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to honouring individuals who have made significant contributions while they are still living.

“We’ll give them their flowers while they are alive, and as far as I am concerned Comrade Cutie Benjamin is most deserving,” he said.

“He was nominated and I got a list of the nominations from the Governor General last week that was approved by the committee. I signed off on it. I was happy to sign off on Cutie becoming a Sir, and I want to congratulate him on behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda for a most rewarding and most justifiable honour,” Browne added.

In response to the news, the veteran politician told Observer, “I am very humbled that this knighthood will be bestowed upon me based on the nomination from my constituents who I have served faithfully for over 42 years.

“This award is not only for myself but for the people of the area, and it shows that with true love, commitment, loyalty and dedication to your constituents that they will always react in your best interest and will always show their appreciation for the work which you’ve done on their behalf.”

Benjamin is one of only two surviving active politicians who were Members of Parliament when Antigua and Barbuda gained independence from Britain on November 1 1981. The other surviving member is Sir Robin Yearwood.

Benjamin will be the ruling Labour Party’s third MP to receive this honour in less than a decade, following Sir Robin Yearwood and Sir Molwyn Joseph.

However, the nomination has faced criticism, particularly from members of the opposition United Progressive Party.

The party’s spokesperson on legal matters, attorney at law Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister, was the latest to voice his dissent, urging residents to oppose the decision. He believes that Benjamin’s constituents were “simply asked to sign” and he questioned whether Benjamin had made significant contributions to the country worthy of such an honour.

“It is very difficult for me to identify the outstanding service that our Attorney General has given to Antigua and Barbuda,” Symister stated.