PLH kitchen staff on strike

A labour dispute at PLH (Barbuda) Ltd has left the kitchen staff in protest mode since 1pm. Approximately 15 workers downed their utensils to express their disapproval with a manager they report to, casting uncertainty over dinner services for up to 500 employees.

The source of the strife centres on the manager who was appointed around six months ago, whom the kitchen staff has openly expressed reservations about. As tensions reached a boiling point, the employees decided to stage a strike to make their concerns known.

In the midst of this workforce standoff, HR representatives are said to be actively engaged in efforts to mediate and find an amicable resolution to the dispute.

Members of management at PLH (Barbuda) Ltd have been approached for comment.

Observer will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.