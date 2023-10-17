The Lions Club of Antigua 55th Food Packages Distribution.

- Advertisement -

The Lions Club of Antigua celebrated 55 years of exemplary service to the community of Antigua and Barbuda on the 14th October, 2023.

On Sunday, 15th October, some of the residents of the Gray’s Green community received 60 food packages to mark the celebration of this prestigious anniversary.

Morning worship at the Greenbay Moravian Church was a prelude to the food packages distribution. The appreciation and heartfelt contentment were expressed by the recipients.

This charitable service project is an annual event by the Lions Club of Antigua to overcome hunger.

In addition to this, on a weekly basis, hot meals are distributed by the members of the Lions Club to 30 impoverished persons in the community.