Tropical Cyclone Alert Issued for Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Tropical Cyclone Alert statement, raising concerns about the approaching weather disturbance, known as AL94, which is progressing closer to the Northeast Caribbean.

This alert extends to Antigua and Barbuda, the rest of the Leeward Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. A Tropical Cyclone Alert signifies that a region is under watch as an area of disturbed weather, in this case, AL94, remains within the monitored area of concern. As the situation evolves, there is the potential for watches and warnings to be issued for specific portions of the region.

As of 8 AM ECT, the centre of AL94 was located near Latitude 13.0 North and Longitude 48.0 West, positioning it approximately 836 miles southeast of the Leeward Islands and 1011 miles southeast of the British Virgin Islands.

AL94 is currently moving west to west-northwest at a speed of 15 miles per hour. While the system does not yet qualify as a tropical cyclone, it carries a high probability, with an 80 percent chance, of developing into one.

AL94 is predicted to approach the region by late Friday or early Saturday, potentially reaching tropical storm status. However, the precise path of the system, its wind intensity upon arrival, and expected rainfall totals still harbour some uncertainty.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor the progression of Tropical Disturbance AL94. Preparedness is key, and residents should have their hurricane plans ready in case this system becomes a significant threat to the islands.

The next advisory from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services is scheduled for around 2 PM, or sooner if conditions necessitate further updates.

The community is encouraged to stay informed, exercise caution, and be ready to take appropriate actions to safeguard their well-being should the need arise.

Forecaster Lorne Salmon and the meteorological team continue to monitor this dynamic weather situation and will provide updates as developments unfold.