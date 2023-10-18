Benjamin and MacMillan Set New National Records in Annual Swimming Championships

- Advertisement -

National swimmers Tivon Benjamin and Madison MacMillan are the new men’s and women’s national record holders in the 100 meters butterfly and the 100 meters backstroke, respectively, following outstanding performances in the eighth Annual Invitational Swimming Championships held over the weekend.

In the event put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) from October 13-15, Benjamin clocked a time of 56:11 seconds to dominate the 15-17 age category to also set a new record within his class.

The swimmer also set two additional age group records: the 50 meters backstroke with a time of 27:63 and the 200 meters freestyle with a time of 1:53:08.

Meanwhile, MacMillan clocked 1:08:48 to erase the previous records of 1:08:82 which were also set by her. This is also an age group record for the 13-14 age category. MacMillan also went on to create two additional age group records when she beat her previous time in the 400 meters freestyle category, clocking 4:39:68 while also setting an age record in the 50 meters backstroke with a time of 32:06 seconds.

There was age group record as well for Bianca Mitchell in the 18 and over age group, clocking 35:88 seconds in the 50 meters breaststroke to erase her previous record of 36:42 seconds.

National swimmer and reigning Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Ellie Shaw (centre), captured the 13-14 age category. She is flanked by Madison MacMillan (left) and Isabelle Bremner. Members of Antigua Aquatic Storm

Ellie Shaw set an age group record in the 13 to 14 category for the 200 meters Individual Medley with a time of 2:31:85, while Anya DeGaanes set two age group records in the 11 to 12 category for the 100 meters butterfly with a time of 1:10:08 and in the 200 meters Individual Medley, clocking 2:39:53.

Approximately 65 athletes from four swim clubs participated in the weekend meet.

The swimming federation, coming out of the just concluded championships, will move to select a 34-member team to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the upcoming OECS Championship in St Lucia from November 10 to 12 where they will look to defend their 2022 title.

The overall winners in each age group are as follows:

Girls 8 & Under

1st Jordin Howell; 2nd Isabel Nicholas; 3rd Anna Sukumaran.

Boys 8 & Under

1st Zane Williams; 2nd Jalen Weste; 3rd Max Kotze.

Girls 9-10

1st Keziah Jospeh; 2nd Kalyee Warner; 3rd Elizabeth Sukumaran.

Boys 9 to 10

1st Alessandro Bazzoni; 2nd Mkazo Lindsay; 3rd Christopher Walter

Girls 11 to 12

1st Anya DeGannes; 2nd Vizuri Lindsay; 3rd Alaysia Liddie

Boys 11 to 12

1st Reuben Edwards; 2nd Jamie Tranter; 3rd Zahid Derrick

Girls 13 to 14

1st Ellie Shaw; 2nd Madison MacMillan; 3rd Isabelle Bremner

Boys 13 to 14

1st Davien Barton; 2nd Jai Sindhi; 3rd Epriit Shaw

Girls 15 and over

1st Aungelique Liddie; 2nd Bianca Mitchell; 3rd Anisa Lewis

Boys 15 and over

1st Tivon Benjamin; 2nd Tony Goodwin; 3rd Manav Sindhi.

