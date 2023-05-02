Plans for new public cemetery gather pace

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The construction of the new public cemetery looks set to finally move forward after years of delays.

Plans for the Tomlinsons public cemetery were revealed more than five years ago but to this day they have never come to fruition.

The delays were previously blamed on funding issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph told Observer that the estimated EC$2 million project is advancing – and in short order with the land being fenced.

“Yes, we have the plans. First thing we have to do is to fence the cemetery. The fencing was delayed because two priorities came up. We had to fence the Sir Novelle Richards Secondary School which is completed, and the other school that is being fenced is Pares Secondary so after that is fenced then they will go back to the cemetery and make sure it is fenced properly,” he told Observer last week.

Joseph also clarified that the cemetery and the aquatic centre, which had its ground-breaking late last year, will not be adjoined.

“You know Merryland amusement park, the land just west of that all the way down to a road that would take you to Sir Novelle and then it stops there. It’s not encroaching on the land to build the aquatic centre,” he sought to explain.

He went on to say that, “There is quite a bit of land there so there will be absolutely no encroachment. They won’t be neighbours. The cemetery will not come that far down to cross the road by Sir Novelle where I think the aquatic centre will be built.”

In 2003, the Antigua Labour Party first announced the plan to relocate the public cemetery to the vicinity of Heroes Park, in Tomlinsons, as the St John’s Public Cemetery had exceeded its capacity.

Back then, residents raised objections to the cemetery being located along the busy main road, Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

According to the Health Minister, the project has since received the stamp of approval from residents in the area.

“I have had about two or three consultations with the [Potters] community. I’ve been to the Potters school and I laid out the plans and it was approved by the community,” he said.

The new public cemetery is set to be constructed under the name Tomlinsons Park or Tomlinsons Garden Cemetery.

It is expected to feature a non-denominational church, crematorium, and an ecumenical centre spread across about 10 acres.