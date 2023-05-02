Police are Satisfied with Labour Day Celebrations

- Advertisement -

The Police Administration is generally satisfied with the outcome of Monday’s Labour Day celebrations in Antigua and Barbuda.

Having conducted a general assessment of the day’s activities, very few major incidents were reported to the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney is thanking the general public, along with the organizers and supporters of the various marches for the professional and responsible manner in which they conducted themselves.

Commissioner Rodney is also commending the contributions of his officers, along with the support of the media.

The police are further reminding the general public that the 2023 Antigua Sailing Week activities are currently ongoing on the island.

They are appealing to patrons to continue supporting the work of the organizers and the law enforcement agencies that are on the ground to ensure the event is conducted in a safe environment.

The Police Administration is wishing the organizers of the event a successful week of activities.