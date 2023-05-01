Action on the water

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week is now in full swing. Photographer Edwin Gifford was there to capture the highlights of Monday’s events. The decades-old regatta is a must-do for sailors across the world and vessels from 18 countries are participating this year.

Events kicked off on Saturday with the stand-alone Peters & May Round Antigua Race, which is being followed by five days of red-hot racing complemented by high-energy shoreside celebrations and daily prize-giving ceremonies. Tonight is the legendary Reggae in the Park concert, headlined by Jamaican star Protoje.

1 start of the race
Start of Monday’s race
2 absar
Search and rescue team ABSAR have been busy keeping the sailors safe
3 blue peter
Blue Peter
4 blue peter w ayc kids onboard
Blue Peter with Antigua Yacht Club members aboard
5 geoffrey pidduck
Local sailors and crew members are among the competitors
6 huey two bernie wong
Bernie Wong’s Huey Too
7 liquid
Liquid
8 maurice 2.
Maurice Belgrave
9 maurice
Flying the Antiguan flag
10 nsa spirit 1720 jules mitchell captain.
The National Sailing Academy’s Spirit 1720, captained by Jules Mitchell
11
Crew aboard Rebel-B
12 rebel b hugh bailey mbe w franklyn brainwaithe mbe 2 time sailig week champion.
Hugh Bailey MBE and Franklyn Brathwaite MBE aboard Rebel-B
13 rebel b
Rebel-B
