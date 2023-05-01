Action on the water

- Advertisement -

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week is now in full swing. Photographer Edwin Gifford was there to capture the highlights of Monday’s events. The decades-old regatta is a must-do for sailors across the world and vessels from 18 countries are participating this year.

Events kicked off on Saturday with the stand-alone Peters & May Round Antigua Race, which is being followed by five days of red-hot racing complemented by high-energy shoreside celebrations and daily prize-giving ceremonies. Tonight is the legendary Reggae in the Park concert, headlined by Jamaican star Protoje.

Start of Monday’s race Search and rescue team ABSAR have been busy keeping the sailors safe Blue Peter Blue Peter with Antigua Yacht Club members aboard Local sailors and crew members are among the competitors Bernie Wong’s Huey Too Liquid Maurice Belgrave Flying the Antiguan flag The National Sailing Academy’s Spirit 1720, captained by Jules Mitchell Crew aboard Rebel-B Hugh Bailey MBE and Franklyn Brathwaite MBE aboard Rebel-B Rebel-B