Action on the water

- Advertisement -
The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week is now in full swing. Photographer Edwin Gifford was there to capture the highlights of Monday’s events. The decades-old regatta is a must-do for sailors across the world and vessels from 18 countries are participating this year.
Events kicked off on Saturday with the stand-alone Peters & May Round Antigua Race, which is being followed by five days of red-hot racing complemented by high-energy shoreside celebrations and daily prize-giving ceremonies. Tonight is the legendary Reggae in the Park concert, headlined by Jamaican star Protoje.
- Advertisement -