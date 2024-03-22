Pathologist testifies in ex-cop’s murder trial, victim’s wrist cut after strangulation

By Latrishka Thomas

A pathologist has presented compelling evidence to the Court in the murder trial of Kasroy Simon, confirming that the body of the victim was made to look like it was a suicide.

Simon, a former police constable, is charged with the murder of Nicoma McFarlene.

Dr Sekeena Goodwin, who gave evidence on Wednesday, confirmed that McFarlene was, in fact, killed by strangulation in her home in Freeman’s Village on February 7, 2019.

McFarlene, a Jamaican national, was found with her wrist cut, a razor, and an empty clorox bottle nearby.

However, Dr Goodwin’s examination revealed that her wrist was likely cut post-mortem, as there was a lack of any vital reaction in the tissue.

She explained that wounds caused when the heart is still pumping blood would show signs of clotting or white blood cells moving to the affected area, which was not present in this case.

Based on her post-mortem findings, Dr Goodwin concluded that the cause of death was strangulation, citing factors such as haemorrhagic conjunctiva, haemorrhage into the deep, soft tissues of the neck, and the fracture of the hyoid bone.

Crime Scene Investigator Sergeant Alpheus O’Garro also provided evidence supporting the murder theory.

He testified that blood splatter was found in various locations, including the shower curtain, sheet, tissue in a waste basket, a watch, and even on a water tank outside.

Additionally, he noted that a clorox bottle was found on the dining table, but its cover was in the bathroom.

Furthermore, O’Garro discovered a double-edged razor on the floor near a comb and some braiding hair.

He collected swabs from the items and took DNA samples from the victim’s mother and the accused.

McFarlene had arrived in Antigua in October 2018 to assist her mother, Patricia Kenyon, who was preparing for major surgery scheduled for February 27, 2019.

On the day of the incident, Kenyon returned home from work around 6:20 pm to find her daughter with her left wrist slit in two places.

It is alleged that Simon and McFarlene were acquainted before her arrival in Antigua and were reportedly close friends.

However, their relationship allegedly soured when McFarlene rejected Simon’s advances for a more serious relationship.

Simon is represented by attorney Andrew O’Kola.