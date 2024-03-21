One man shot in armed robbery

The Police are searching for three suspects alleged to have been involved in the robbery of a restaurant at Matthew’s Road, All Saints.

It was reported that around 9 pm on Wednesday, March 20, three men wearing masks and hoodies robbed the owners of Johnny’s Restaurant of an undisclosed sum of money. The assailants reportedly have dark complexion and are between 5ft-9ins and 6ft tall.

A male employee was struck in the head by one of the assailants and was also shot in the right knee. He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where he is receiving medical treatment. His condition is said to be stable. The assailants were last seen leaving the scene in a red vehicle, heading in a southerly direction.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the All Saints Police Station at 460-1000 or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.