Annual superyacht regatta hailed a success

Superb sailing conditions, stunning scenery and a bevy of beautiful boats combined to create a successful 13th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua, organisers said.

This year, seven boats, each measuring more than 80ft long, took part in the annual regatta which brings some of the world’s most impressive vessels to the island.

Trade winds ranged from 13-20 knots during the five days of racing around Antigua’s south coast last week.

Each evening, themed event nights in the Antigua Naval Dockyard allowed crews to meet up and party.

While superyachts race to win their class, there is no mathematical overall winner. Each competing yacht, and the race committee, cast one vote for the yacht that has competed in the Spirit of the Regatta, both afloat and ashore. The winner lifts the Gosnell Trophy.

Voting was unanimous this year, with the 182ft Dykstra schooner Adela, skippered by Greg Perkins, named the winner.

“We bought Adela in 2020 and we have not been able to race her due to Covid, so Adela has been out for four years,” commented Adela’s owner. “This is the first time I have been in this environment and it has been fantastic.”

Last year’s champion, John McMonigall’s Oyster 82 Zig Zag, was among the competitors (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Hummingbird, skippered by Josh Hill, enjoyed some intense racing (Photo by Edwin Gifford)