Pair charged in airport fracas to appear in court today after weekend behind bars

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

After spending the long holiday weekend behind bars on remand, a man and woman caught in a recent video in a fracas with police at the VC Bird International Airport will appear in court today.

The police arrested two individuals, said to be partners, at the airport last Wednesday.

Larry Parks, 45, and Yetta Purcell, 42, both of the US, were apprehended by police as they were reportedly attempting to leave the country after an alleged incident.

The duo are accused of damaging a vehicle at an apartment they were renting in Gambles.

They pleaded not guilty to malicious damage before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Friday and were denied bail having been considered flight risks.

They were consequently placed on remand at the Coronation Road facility.

Due to the airport fiasco, they are also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, malicious damage of a police vehicle, and several charges of battery on police.

Two minors were also reportedly involved and will face the juvenile court for obstruction, battery on police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The two adults will appear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on Tuesday as the airport falls within her jurisdiction.