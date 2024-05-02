Over one hundred participants joined CIBC Hike for the Cure 

- Advertisement -

Over one hundred participants supported the CIBC Hike for the Cure last Saturday.

Hike for the Cure is one of a number of events leading up to the annual Walk for the Cure.

Natasha Charles, one of the Walk Managers, said that while the hike up to Rock Peak, Jennings was challenging in parts, due to the narrow trails, it was lots of fun and the view was spectacular.

“We are happy that so many persons supported this Hike. The AS Bryden staff, which always participates in our Walk for the Cure, was also out in their numbers to support our Hike. We thank everyone for their encouragement. We have planned a number of events leading up to this year’s Walk for the Cure,” she said.

Ms. Charles noted that the aim this year is to break last year’s record of $90,000.

“Last February, we made our largest donation to date of $90,000 to the Breast Friends Organisation and the SLBMC ‘s Oncology Department, which were funds raised from the 2023 Walk for the Cure. This year we hope and intend to break that record. We can only do so with the support of our sponsors and the public,” she added.

The next fundraising event will be Jam for the Cure T-Shirt Mas with Xklusive Mas Troupe on Saturday July 27.

Registration is now open at the bank on Old Parham Road.

The 13th Annual CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure Will be held on 12th October2024.