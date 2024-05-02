Bragging rights up for grabs in Antigua & Barbuda’s first ever ‘Best Pepperpot and Fungee Competition’

- Advertisement -

Prepare for the throwdown, as local cuisine takes centre stage with the introduction of the highly anticipated Antigua and Barbuda ‘Best Pepperpot and Fungee’ Competition, for Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week.

Foodies and fans of the country’s National Dish, Pepperpot and Fungee, will discover this May, the very best dining spots from which they can savour this must-have local delicacy.

In collaboration with the Department of Culture, the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, The Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority proudly presents this inaugural competition in support of the ‘Eat Like A Local’ programme.

“Our ‘Eat Like A Local’ initiative celebrates our fascinating cuisine and authentic local dishes prepared by passionate chefs and cooks, using traditional methods and with a unique mix of herbs and spices”, said the driving force behind Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Shermain Jeremy.

“Pepperpot and Fungee is our national dish. It is a key part of Antigua and Barbuda’s cultural heritage, and we are thrilled to showcase it, and uncover the very best of the best, to feature within our Eat Like A Local experience”.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda are invited to join the quest to uncover the top dining establishment—whether busy restaurant or laid-back food stall —recognized for their mastery of this iconic dish for Antigua and Barbuda.

“The winning establishment and the locations favoured by our community will be part of our tourism marketing efforts, promoting the richness of our local fare,” added Jeremy.

Whether you have a favourite cookshop, food stall or restaurant in mind or are eager to nominate your own establishment, now is the time to step up to the plate, by nominating your favourite spot.

Complete the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority sign-up form here: ENTER BEST PEPPERPOT AND FUNGEE COMPETITION (https://form.jotform.com/AntiguaBarbudaTourism/best-pepperpot-and-fungee-contest) or give us a call on 1-268-562-7600 by 2:00 p.m. on May 7, 2024, letting us know the name of your nominated restaurant, their contact details and address.

To participate in the competition, Pepperpot and Fungee MUST appear on the establishment’s weekly menu.

The nominated establishments, once they accept the challenge will navigate through the preliminary judging stage of the competition, impressing a discerning panel of international and nationally recognised chefs and cultural food experts with their Pepperpot and Fungee in a blind-tasting showdown.

The judges will be looking for an Antigua and Barbuda flavour profile, taste, texture, technique and creativity in presentation.

The top four establishments will then face the ultimate test as they welcome the judging panel to their establishment for a second round of tastings.

The pressure will be on as the contenders prepare to showcase their culinary finesse once more, vying for the prestigious title of Antigua and Barbuda’s Best Pepperpot and Fungee.

To explore a range of local food spots across Antigua and Barbuda, browse our ‘Eat Like A Local’ digital map.

The second annual Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week (ABRW) kicks off from May 4 through Sunday, May 19, with a total of 65 restaurants featuring diverse cuisines, prix fixe menus and special dining experiences for food-lovers.

Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is proudly sponsored by ACB Caribbean, Digicel and Grace Foods.

For more information on events and experiences go to: www.antiguabarbudarestaurantweek.com/