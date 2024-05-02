Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra presents “This is Carnival” Panorama launch

- Advertisement -

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant colors, pulsating rhythms, and infectious energy of Carnival as the Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra proudly presents their Panorama Launch, entitled “This is Carnival.”

This highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at 7:30 pm at the Villa Primary School.

The Panorama Launch marks the official start of the Carnival season, and the Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra is determined to kick things off with an unforgettable celebration.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with electrifying performances from some of Antigua’s most renowned steelbands, showcasing the incredible talent and musical prowess that our island has to offer.

In addition to the mesmerizing steelband performances, the event will feature a variety of delectable food options, refreshing drinks, and carnival paraphernalia available for purchase.

Whether you’re a die-hard Carnival enthusiast or simply looking for a night of entertainment and cultural immersion, “This is Carnival” has something for everyone.

Admission to the Panorama Launch is set at $25 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 16, making it an accessible and affordable evening out for families and friends alike.

The Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra encourages the entire community to come together and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that makes Antigua and Barbuda truly remarkable.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the excitement and revelry that Carnival brings.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 25th, and make your way to the Villa Primary School for an evening that promises to be an absolute must-attend event.

Get ready to unleash the color, the music, and the rhythm – this is Carnival!