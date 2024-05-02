Cabinet takes action to strengthen traffic laws

- Advertisement -

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has launched an effort to amend the nation’s traffic laws and regulations governing the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB).

The goal is to provide law enforcement with greater authority to reduce the alarming number of traffic accidents plaguing the country.

A team of four lawyers from the Ministry of Legal Affairs has been tasked with thoroughly examining the existing traffic laws and ABTB regulations.

They will analyze data from the Royal Police Force, Transport Board, and Sir Lester Bird Medical Center’s emergency department.

Key data points to be evaluated include the age and gender of drivers involved in accidents, extent of speeding, time of day and day of week when accidents occur, vehicle makes involved, and whether drivers had proper insurance and licensing.

This comprehensive data analysis aims to pinpoint the root causes of traffic collisions, which have resulted in deaths, property damage, and overcrowded emergency rooms – especially on weekends and holidays.

While breathalyzer tests for suspected intoxicated driving have already been legalized, the Cabinet recognizes the need for additional legal reforms based on empirical evidence to effectively tackle this pressing public safety issue.

The team’s findings and recommendations will guide the amendment process, ensuring that updated laws directly address the specific factors contributing to Antigua and Barbuda’s high rates of traffic accidents.