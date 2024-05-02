St. Joseph’s Restoration Committee to host Annual Whit Monday Food Fair

- Advertisement -

The St. Joseph’s Restoration Committee is excited to announce its upcoming annual Whit Monday Food Fair, set to take place on May 20th, 2024, from 1:00 pm until late at the Rectory Grounds in Urlings.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a day filled with delicious food, great music, and community spirit.

The menu for this year’s fair is sure to tantalize taste buds, featuring a variety of mouthwatering dishes.

Attendees can look forward to savoiring traditional favourites such as Pepperpot, Fry and Creole Fish, Fungi with Stew Conch or Pork, BBQ Chicken, Saltfish, and Conch Fritters, among many other delectable options.

The event will also feature a well-stocked bar to quench your thirst and keep the festivities flowing.

Tickets for the food fair are priced at just $20.00, offering great value for an afternoon of culinary delights and entertainment.

However, even if you didn’t manage to secure a ticket in advance, don’t worry – you can still join in the fun! Simply come along to the Rectory Grounds, purchase your favourite dishes, and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere.

The Whit Monday Food Fair is more than just a gastronomic experience; it’s an opportunity to come together as a community and support a worthy cause.

All proceeds from the event will go towards raising the roof at St. Joseph’s Anglican Church, a historic and cherished landmark in Urlings.

By attending the fair and enjoying the delicious food and vibrant ambiance, you’ll be contributing to the preservation and restoration of this important place of worship.

The St. Joseph’s Restoration Committee extends a warm invitation to all members of the community and visitors to join them for this special day. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun way to spend your Whit Monday, the food fair has something for everyone.

So, mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and get ready to savor the flavors, soak up the atmosphere, and support a vital cause.

See you there!