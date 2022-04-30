 Over-40 Football League set to kick off this weekend

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Football fans will get to relive the past this weekend as the Over-40 Football League is expected to get underway.

Eight teams -Tun n Bang FC, Up and Over FC, Turf Masters, Golden Grove Masters, Legacy FC, West Ham FC, Dun Bar FC and Extraordinary Men, all of which will feature many former players, will clash at the ABFA Technical facility in Paynters on Sunday starting at 3 pm.

Players like Kerry Skepple, Janiel ‘Board’ Simon, George ‘Sowa’ Dublin and Derrick ‘Pretty Boy’ Edwards are confirmed to be participating in the event.

Even cricketing legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose, and Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, are also expected to be making an appearance on the field.

The 11-a-side competition will see the eight teams facing off in two rounds of 80-minute matches, with a cash prize of $5000 for the winners and $3000 and $1500 for second and third place up for grabs.

The league is spearheaded by former footballer and All Saints native, Shirville Jarvis.

Tun n Bang FC will face Up and Over FC at 3 pm, Turf Masters will battle Golden Grove Masters at 4:20, Dun Bar FC will meet Extraordinary Men at 5:40 while at 7, Legacy FC will play Westham FC.

Admission is $10 for adults and children under 16 pay $5.