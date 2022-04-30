Jewellery robbers to be sentenced next month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three persons charged in relation to a $600,000 jewellery heist are set to be sentenced on May 20 – three weeks later than originally slated.

The incident is said to have taken place on May 11 2019 at the home of a relative of well-known politician, Member of Parliament Asot Michael.

Kenisha Whyte-Challenger, Kerriano Thomas and Jevon Lloyd were jointly charged with aggravated robbery, while Ian O’Brien, Vernon Braithwaite and Ivlaw John were charged with receiving property having known or ought to have known it to be proceeds of a crime.

According to the facts of the case, Whyte-Challenger, Thomas and Lloyd went to the Blue Waters residence where Whyte-Challenger exited the vehicle and found a domestic worker there alone.

Upon being informed that the occupants were not at home, Whyte-Challenger is said to have gotten back into the car and reversed.

The worker reportedly took out her phone and attempted to photograph the vehicle’s licence plate number when the woman stopped the car and one of the men jumped out.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the worker, which caused her to lock herself in a bedroom and call the police.

The three then entered the house and stole an iPad valued at $1,350, plus $5,400 cash, and jewellery worth $645,394.50.

Lloyd reportedly gave his share of the jewellery to a female friend and it is believed that, on May 13 2019, she and Lloyd went to a jewellery store where she sold a gold chain to John.

The next day, Braithwaite allegedly sold more of the stolen jewellery.

It is also believed that, in June 2019, Thomas went to a jewellery store where O’Brien agreed to pay for a necklace.

The trio facing the aggravated robbery charge previously pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

The other three, accused of receiving the stolen jewellery, pleaded not guilty and will go on trial.