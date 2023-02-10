Ousted MP Lennox Weston blasts PM Browne over social media antics

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Former St Philip’s South MP, Lennox Weston, did not hold back in his criticism of Prime Minister Gaston Browne during an interview at local media house, Twin Island Media.

Weston was speaking for the first time since his defeat by the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Sherfield Bowen at the January 18 polls.

In his comments, he said that while he had confidence in the Prime Minister, Browne’s use of social media was detrimental to the touting of his administration’s accomplishments.

“The sad thing about Gaston Browne is that he is his own worst enemy in that he enjoys social media; social media is scandal-mongering, and anybody can say anything on social media.

“Once you delve into that ordinary debate, you reduce your status and reduce the quality of your voice and contribution,” Weston said.

He noted that it was difficult to get the Prime Minister off social media as he “loves it to death”.

“Nobody speaks about what we have done for the country, they speak about what he said in the media and on Pointe radio where he speaks about this or that; nobody says the bank’s resolved, the financial crisis, the ports, the Deep Water Harbour, how we managed Covid, nobody spoke about the scholarships and the money spent on social programmes.

“It is all about foolish nonsense and non-entities [the United Progressive Party] on Pointe FM on Saturdays, and what he said on Facebook and what he said to J’Truth and all foolishness,” he added.

Weston said Browne should use social media less and claimed that he spoke to the Prime Minister “every day”.

The Antigua Barbuda Labour Party narrowly held on to power in the January general elections with a one-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

Former Labour MP Asot Michael won his independent bid for the St Peter seat, and the United Progressive Party won five more seats, taking their total to six seats.

Trevor Walker of the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) holds the other opposition seat in Parliament.