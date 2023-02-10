Contractor sentenced after shooting employee in Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Desbones St. John was sentenced to 4 years for shooting with intent- an offence which carries a maximum penalty of 35 years.

In March 2018, Desbones St John shot James Elliot at close range leaving him for dead at a site in Barbuda.

The victim was employed by the defendant, but the relationship grew sour when the defendant stopped paying his workers.

St John, who was represented by lawyer Wendel Robinson, put forward two defences in the trial.

He argued self-defence and also claimed that it was not intentional.

However, a majority – eight of nine – of the jurors returned a guilty verdict on the charge of shooting with intent to murder.