Statistics Division resumes Labour Force Survey

- Advertisement -

The Statistics Division is happy to announce the resumption of the 2022 Labour Force Survey (LFS) presently underway in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Division was forced to suspend data collection for the Labour Force Survey from Wednesday, January 11, 2023, due to the upcoming General Elections in the country.

To this end, the Statistics Division is advising residents that enumerators are now back in the field and once again, the Division is soliciting the general public’s support and cooperation to ensure this survey’s successful completion.

The Division further explains that the Survey should have concluded in December 2022, however, due to certain external factors, such as weather conditions have hampered the advancement of the survey process. As a result, the Statistics Division will extend the Labour Force Survey to the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The Division continues to assure residents that the information collected will be aggregated and held in strict confidence. The data collected will only be used for statistical purposes and to provide important labour market statistics for the country.

The information derived from the LFS can be used to produce socio-economic data which are vital tools in enhancing the country’s ability to properly plan and monitor the development of its people, achieve national objectives, and fulfil regional obligations. The analyzed data from the LFS allows for informed decision-making and policy formulation that can impact the labour market.