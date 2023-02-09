Applications for the Halo Hero Humanitarian Awards open

- Advertisement -

Applications for the Halo Hero Humanitarian Awards are now open. Prospective awardees or individuals who may know someone worthy of this award, are invited to apply. The deadline for completion and submission of application forms to the Halo Foundation is April 3, 2023.



The awards are supplied by Worcestershire Medal Services in the United Kingdom and are bestowed upon young people aged 5-18 for humanitarian service.



Visit https://foundationhalo.org/scholarships-awards/ to download and complete the application today.